Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Raises Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1,490.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.36.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total value of $19,028,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total value of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,151,053 over the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TWLO opened at $319.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.25 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of -112.60 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $386.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

