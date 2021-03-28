TigerCash Hits One Day Volume of $5.99 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. TigerCash has a total market cap of $590,965.90 and $5.99 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $768.36 or 0.01380009 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

