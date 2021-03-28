Axe (AXE) Price Up 187.5% This Week

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axe has traded up 187.5% against the dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $72,531.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

