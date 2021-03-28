Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,571 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.39% of Graphic Packaging worth $18,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPK. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.39.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.