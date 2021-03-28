Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 50,356 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 143,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 491,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,091 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

