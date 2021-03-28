Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires New Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 203,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.64% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,718,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $18,503,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $17,078,000.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.54. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $95.48.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HYFM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. William Blair started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

