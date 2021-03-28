Charles Thomas Mcmillen Sells 1,250 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.93, for a total value of $193,662.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $141.85 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

