Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,890 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,404 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after acquiring an additional 905,116 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,030,000 after acquiring an additional 328,224 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,654,000 after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,063,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,828,000 after acquiring an additional 121,703 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79.

