Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $392,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $109.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a PE ratio of 142.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.22. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.