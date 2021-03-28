Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,278 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.9% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 37.3% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,728 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,003,289 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $64.87 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.84.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

