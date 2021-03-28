Zacks: Analysts Expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.35 Million

Equities analysts expect that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will announce sales of $70.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.70 million and the highest is $72.00 million. Clarus reported sales of $53.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $282.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $279.50 million to $289.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $302.50 million, with estimates ranging from $283.50 million to $322.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Clarus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $1,496,463.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,308,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $1,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at $62,591,598.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Clarus by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Clarus by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Clarus by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $512.76 million, a PE ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78. Clarus has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $19.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

