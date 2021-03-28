Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 3,200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Shares of OUTKY opened at $2.75 on Friday. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Outokumpu Oyj
Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.
Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.