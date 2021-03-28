Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 3,200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of OUTKY opened at $2.75 on Friday. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Outokumpu Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SEB Equities raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SEB Equity Research raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

