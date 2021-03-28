Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 41.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,668 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

NYSE:TAP opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.37. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $56.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

