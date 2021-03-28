Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Up 3,806.3% in March

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a growth of 3,806.3% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS CRLFF opened at $1.99 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRLFF shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cardinal Energy from $0.90 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cardinal Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

