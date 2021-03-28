Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,392 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Teleflex by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex stock opened at $413.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $403.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $270.16 and a 12 month high of $434.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

TFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.44.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.