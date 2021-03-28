59,761 Shares in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 59,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in FBL Financial Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

FBL Financial Group stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. FBL Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.26. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.17.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.67 million. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG).

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.