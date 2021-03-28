Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.84 Million in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000.
TPGY stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.04.
TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Profile
TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. is a blank check company. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. was formerly known as TPG Pace IV Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. in August 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.
