Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.84 Million in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000.

TPGY stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.04.

In other TPG Pace Beneficial Finance news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 88,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.44 per share, with a total value of $2,251,465.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Tybourne Capital Management (H bought 195,000 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $3,874,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 558,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,480,365 over the last 90 days.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. is a blank check company. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. was formerly known as TPG Pace IV Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. in August 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

