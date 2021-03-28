stETH Market Cap Reaches $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. One stETH token can currently be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00058133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.83 or 0.00229827 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.55 or 0.00869773 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00050968 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00077829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00028941 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STETHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.