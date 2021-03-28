Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 220,893 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,893 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $166,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ResMed by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,821,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,875,113,000 after acquiring an additional 131,077 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $1,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $190.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,001,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $800,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,427.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,552 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.