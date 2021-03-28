Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.40 Million

Brokerages expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to announce sales of $64.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.55 million. Synchronoss Technologies posted sales of $77.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $277.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $276.54 million to $278.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $297.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNCR. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $28,646.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,419.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $100,538 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $171.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.21.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

