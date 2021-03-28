Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM opened at $57.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average of $43.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

