Toroso Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,814 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Qorvo by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 136.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after buying an additional 567,088 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after buying an additional 358,447 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Qorvo by 239.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 502,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after buying an additional 354,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 20.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after acquiring an additional 215,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $182.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.93 and a 52 week high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.09.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

