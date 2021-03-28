Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 30,442 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,442 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $2,876,390,000. SC Xii Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,138,376,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth approximately $307,805,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 313.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,504,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,297,000 after buying an additional 1,897,754 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,844,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $3,069,302.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,449,090.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $689,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 396,936 shares of company stock worth $44,777,595.

NYSE:U opened at $95.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.25. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

