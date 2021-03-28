Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Position Reduced by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 20.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $2,093,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,862.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 341,516 shares of company stock valued at $24,581,941. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.63. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.