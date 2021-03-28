Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 329 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,907,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,167,506,000 after acquiring an additional 92,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amedisys by 7.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,870,000 after buying an additional 74,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,212,000 after acquiring an additional 65,544 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $135,658,000 after buying an additional 53,555 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $271.16 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $156.17 and a one year high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.65 and a 200 day moving average of $265.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.91 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.64.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total transaction of $257,546.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,930 shares of company stock worth $838,228 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

