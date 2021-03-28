Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 115,908 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE F opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

