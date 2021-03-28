BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

BancFirst has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BancFirst to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $72.93 on Friday. BancFirst has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.35.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $114.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that BancFirst will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BancFirst news, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis L. Brand sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $365,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,266 shares of company stock valued at $9,428,486. 38.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

