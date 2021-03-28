Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in MongoDB by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $265.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -60.96 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.71 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $361.25 and a 200 day moving average of $308.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.85, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,967.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,674 shares of company stock worth $55,641,233. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.00.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

