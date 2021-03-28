Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 3,586 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 31,484 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 50,660 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,809,000 after acquiring an additional 44,505 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 85,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 765,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after acquiring an additional 559,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.85. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

