Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter worth $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Corteva by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $48.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

