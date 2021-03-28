Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on May 3rd

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Dillard’s has raised its dividend by 76.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dillard’s has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s stock opened at $94.29 on Friday. Dillard’s has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $128.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.99 and its 200 day moving average is $59.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.