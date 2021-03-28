National Fuel Gas to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

National Fuel Gas has a payout ratio of 46.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average is $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $441.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.69 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. Equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

