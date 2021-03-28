Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 84.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.5%.

CHMI opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.14. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

