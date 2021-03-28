Mariner LLC Takes Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 154,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $96.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

