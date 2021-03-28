Mariner LLC Has $15.71 Million Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Mariner LLC cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 113,986 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mplx worth $15,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Mplx by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Mplx by 2,408.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPLX opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s payout ratio is 118.53%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MPLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

