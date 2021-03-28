Mariner LLC Sells 113,986 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 725,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 113,986 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.07% of Mplx worth $15,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 28.4% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 66,870,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,535,000 after buying an additional 14,806,703 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,199,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,852 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,274,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,628 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 392.5% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 890,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 710,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,060,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after purchasing an additional 625,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Mplx stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

