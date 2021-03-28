Morgan Stanley Has $544.66 Million Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,068,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 7.73% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $544,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 119.2% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 45.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 233,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 72,646 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average of $66.98. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $70.90.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

