Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 1,168 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 198.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of BIO opened at $578.59 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $320.30 and a 1 year high of $689.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $596.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $789.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

