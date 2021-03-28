5,356 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,356 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 284.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,443 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,067 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,503,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,722,000 after buying an additional 1,491,328 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Devon Energy stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

