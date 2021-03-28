Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $96,000 in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 22.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

