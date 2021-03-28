American International Group Inc. Sells 1,599 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

MTB opened at $155.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.70 and a 200 day moving average of $125.59. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

