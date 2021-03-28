Mariner LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 101.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,153 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $14,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,879,000 after buying an additional 1,576,745 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000.

Shares of DSI opened at $76.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $46.26 and a 52 week high of $76.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average of $99.50.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

