Mariner LLC Has $14.36 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 101.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,153 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $14,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,745 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,356,000 after acquiring an additional 331,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,562,000 after acquiring an additional 246,282 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 397.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,884,000 after acquiring an additional 210,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,422,000 after acquiring an additional 148,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI opened at $76.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.50. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $46.26 and a 52 week high of $76.59.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

