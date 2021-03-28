Mariner LLC Sells 179,699 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179,699 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $116.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $604.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.60. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

