Mariner LLC Increases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 609,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,625 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $12,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 93.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 51.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 28,347 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in The Williams Companies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in The Williams Companies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

WMB stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $24.69.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.