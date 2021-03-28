Mariner LLC Buys 196,778 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 288.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,778 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $11,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43.

