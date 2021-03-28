Mariner LLC Has $9.60 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 205,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 14,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $54,001,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.10.

NYSE CNI opened at $116.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.86. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $72.77 and a 52-week high of $119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

