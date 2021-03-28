Mariner LLC Purchases New Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 63,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 417.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 23,730 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $304,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,717,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $113.97 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $159.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.34 and a 200 day moving average of $118.47.

