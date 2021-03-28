Mariner LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,658 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $7,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 21,577 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $274,407,000.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $20.63.

