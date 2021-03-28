Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 168.4% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AVSR opened at $0.24 on Friday. Avistar Communications has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.30.

About Avistar Communications

Avistar Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells networked video communications products primarily in the United States, western Europe, and Asia. It delivers a suite of video, audio, and collaboration solutions that are designed to support users in the office through the conference room or on-the-go.

